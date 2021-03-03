Jewish community praised for Covid compliance during Purim festival

Jewish communities in London have been praised by police for adhering to Covid restrictions despite the start of Jewish holiday Purim.

ITV News visited Stamford Hill last Thursday, where religious leaders said people must follow social distancing rules to stop infection rates getting worse.

The north London suburb has one of the highest infection rates recorded anywhere in the world.

Jewish News reports that, in a letter to local Jewish groups, the head of Hackney’s neighbourhood policing, Jim Melton, said the festival passed “without incident.”

“There was a significant reduction in people out celebrating and those that were complied with the Covid regulations ensuring a safe and enjoyable Purim for all.

“No police enforcement action was taken and no breaches of the law identified.”

Before the festival, Charedi leaders told community members to avoid taking to the streets, with a written directive issued through the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, the Jewish News reports.

No complaints were received by Hackney council over the festival and no fines were issued.