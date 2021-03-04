Covid: London lagging behind rest of England with vaccine jabs

London has the lowest percentage of over-65s to have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Only 84.7% percent of people over the age of 65 have had a jab, compared to 95.9% in the south-west.

In England as a whole, 93.6% in the age bracket have at least had their first dose, proving that the capital is lagging a long way behind.

Furthermore, vaccine take-up in London among people aged 80 and over continues to lag behind other regions of England, figures suggest.

An estimated 83.2% of people in this age group in the capital have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS England.

Take-up in all other regions is estimated to be at least 95%, with south-west England having the highest proportion at 98.9%.

A total of 18,469,922 Covid-19 vaccinations took place in England between December 8 and March 3, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 275,003 on the previous day’s figures.

Of this number, 17,785,702 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 231,002 on the previous day, while 684,220 were a second dose, an increase of 44,001.

Downing Street urged people to continue to respect the lockdown after an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey suggested more than four in 10 over-80s who received a coronavirus vaccine during the current lockdown appear to have since broken the rules.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s important that people continue to follow the guidelines that are in place.”

Asked if the elderly were behaving irresponsibly, the spokesman said: “We are asking everybody to continue to follow the rules and guidelines.”