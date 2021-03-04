Croydon stabbing: Police launch murder investigation after teenager dies

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a teenager was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Alpha Road at 12.12pm on Wednesday by London Ambulance Service to reports of a man found with stab wounds.

The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South command are leading the investigation. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.