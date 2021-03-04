Dolly Parton impersonator revels in Jolene parody taken on by musical legend

A Dolly Parton impersonator from Hertfordshire teamed up with writer Anna Morris last year in order to do a parody of Jolene.

Simply by replacing the song title with vaccine and creating some new lyrics, Kelly O'Brien created an instant update for our times.

“When I heard her sining it I called Anna,” she said, before turning into Dolly mode to add “oh my goodness, she’s doing our song.”

Dolly Parton tweeted about having her vaccine this and she sang the vaccine version of Jolene, too.

Before getting her dose, Dolly sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Is it was a coincidence or a parody of a parody?

Either way, Hertfordshire's very own Dolly is delighted by the news.