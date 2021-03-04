Hospital staff go on display in new photography exhibition

Video report by ITV London Correspondent Katie Barnfield

Hospital staff have spent more time than usual behind their masks over the last year as they tackle coronavirus, but one photographer has captured doctors, nurses, porters and others without their PPE.

Del Francis has revealed the faces behind the masks in a number of portraits of St George's staff.

Francis, who works at the hospital, invited colleagues to be photographed during the pandemic, as he looked to honour and thank them for their commitment, while documenting the work carried out within St George's, in Tooting.

The exhibition will take place outside. Credit: Del Francis.

Francis said: "Everyone who came along thought it was important to take part - to let the public know that behind their professional appearance was a human being with the same concerns, worries, highs and lows that we all feel.”

Speaking to ITV London, Francis added: “People see clinicians, nursing and other staff within hospitals as faceless, to a certain extent - people behind the mask, as you would say.

"This set of portraits is to concentrate on the actual individuals themselves."Francis had to adapt how he usually works to follow social distancing guidelines to help keep participants safe. The exhibition will be hosted outside, allowing patients and staff at the hospital to see it safely, within government guidelines.

Portraits to a Life of Dedication will be on display in various outdoor locations around the St George’s Hospital until 30 April 2021 and also as an online exhibition here.