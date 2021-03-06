Child dies in Greenwich House fire

A child has died following a fire in a block of flats in south London. Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the top floor of the building in Greenwich.

All three were taken to hospital by London ambulance crews, where one of the children died.

The fire service said six engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at the block of maisonettes in Russett Way, at 5.44am on Saturday.

"Part of the top floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire," London Fire Brigade said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman and two children from the top the floor of the property.

"They have all been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where sadly one of the children passed away."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.