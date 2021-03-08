Tap above to watch video report by Chloe Keedy

Dozens of London schools believe teachers should have been placed on the priority list for Covid vaccinations ahead of today's reopening in England.

A survey by ITV News London found 83% of the fifty schools who responded thought teachers should have been given the jab.

And two-thirds were worried the absence of teacher jabs could leave classrooms short-staffed in the weeks ahead.

"There is a lot of anxiety among the staff. I think people would have felt a lot more confident coming back into school if teachers had been vaccinated, and certainly if key workers such as teachers had been prioritised," said Emma Hillman, Headteacher at Heathcote School and Science College in north east London.

All children are able to return to class from Monday under the first step to ease restrictions in England, but secondary schools can stagger the return of students over the week to allow for mass testing.

The Department for Education is advising secondary school and college students to wear face coverings wherever social distancing cannot be maintained, including in the classroom.

Secondary school pupils are being asked to take three voluntary Covid-19 tests on site and one at home over the first fortnight. They will then be sent home-testing kits to use twice-weekly.

Boris Johnson praised parents and teachers as he welcomed the return of children to the classroom.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference that the return to schools marked a “big day and an emotional day” for millions of families across England.

He said: “We all know that the education of our children is so important that the greater risk now is keeping them out of school for a day longer.

“I want to thank all the teachers who have got their schools ready and who have been teaching throughout the period – whether that is remotely or in person. Your work has been astonishing.”

Mr Johnson also thanked parents who have been teaching their children at home and said: “We all know that the burden has disproportionately fallen on women – often holding down jobs and providing childcare at the same time.”

He said the Government’s job was to ensure pupils not only catch up on lost learning but “take the biggest possible step forwards with a concerted national programme for educational recovery”.