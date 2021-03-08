The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the end of his wife’s five-year sentence and the removal of her ankle tag was "slightly better news than was expected" but highlighted that she was still being "threatened" with another court case in Iran next week.

Richard Ratcliffe spoke outside the Iranian embassy in London where he attempted to deliver a petition calling for his wife’s immediate release.

"I wanted to do something just to say listen she’s not forgotten," Mr Ratcliffe said. "We’re still going to keep battling until she’s home. It is still the Iranian authorities that are holding Nazanin. They are now holding her even after the end of her sentence. That remains outrageous.”

Mr Ratcliffe said he would be speaking to the UK Government on what it can do in terms of attending her next trial and visiting his wife, as well as “what is going to stop Iran from holding innocent British citizens hostage”.

Richard Ratcliffe unsuccessfully attempted to deliver to the Iranian embassy an Amnesty International petition of more than 160,000 signatures calling for his wife’s immediate release.

Two police officers briefly appeared to try and prevent Mr Ratcliffe approaching the building’s front door but he was able to speak to someone inside over the intercom.

Mr Ratcliffe asked if anyone inside could come and meet him, but was told: “no”.

He also asked if there was any news on his wife, with the person on the intercom replying “no sorry” before hanging up.

Richard Ratcliffe was accompanied by the couple’s six-year-old daughter Gabriella and others in front of the building in Knightsbridge.

The small group of protesters held placards carrying the messages “Free Nazanin” and “still not forgotten”.

Mr Ratcliffe put his arm around his daughter as they both held a placard featuring a photo of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Gabriella used a pen to cross off the final day in a calendar that counted the days until “Mummy comes back home” and read out messages of support for her mother.