Police want to trace a man caught on camera after eight officers were attacked with pepper spray during an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park.

The spray was used "indiscriminately", say police and officers managed to recover without any long term injuries.

"Fortunately, none of the officers have suffered any lasting effects from this incident. However, a noxious substance was indiscriminately sprayed towards them by someone who displayed a disregard for their welfare," said Acting Detective Inspector Chris Rudd.

"I would be grateful for any assistance from the public in identifying the man pictured and helping us to bring those responsible for this assault to justice."

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5268/05MAR21.

To remain 100% anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers.