Police searching for missing 33-year-old Sarah Everard remain “open-minded as to all possibilities” over her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, said: “This is definitely a missing person investigation at the moment but I remain open-minded as to all possibilities in the investigation.”

Giving an update outside Scotland Yard, Ms Goodwin said efforts to find Ms Everard continue “at pace”.

She said: “We are currently knocking on doors. We’ve spoken to over 750 different people and addresses have been visited.

“We continue to receive hundreds of calls from the public. We’ve received over a hundred calls so far.”

She said police had reviewed hours of CCTV around Ms Everard’s movements on the night she was last seen.

Sarah has not been seen or heard from since leaving her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm on Wednesday and her family say “it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this”.

She left Leathwaite Road at around 9pm on to the A205 South Circular and is thought to have walked through Clapham Common toward her house in Brixton in a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

Detective Chief Inspector Goodwin appealed for anyone with more footage to come forward, particularly people with a dash cam, such as delivery drivers, who may have been driving along Poynders Road.

“The evidence that you have on your dash cam could be absolutely vital to finding Sarah,” she said.

Sarah Everard Credit: Met Police

Ms Goodwin said a hat found as part of the search for Sarah Everard was not the one the 33-year-old was wearing on the night she disappeared.

She said: “We found a hat today as part of one of our searches, we reviewed it and I’m confident that it’s not the hat that Sarah was wearing on the night.”

Volunteers from London Search and Rescue near Eagle Pond on Clapham Common search for Sarah Everard

Ms Goodwin said specialist officers had been drafted in from across the Metropolitan Police to help with the investigation and she thanked members of the public who had come forward with information.

“We are all looking to try and find Sarah as quickly as possible,” she added.

She said she had met Ms Everard’s family, adding: “My heart goes out to them in this most difficult time and they are doing everything that they can in order to help find her along with her friends”.