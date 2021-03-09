A fire at a block of flats in south-east London which killed a five-year-old boy is believed to have been started deliberately, the Metropolitan Police said.

Firefighters rescued a 34-year-old woman and two children from the top floor of a block of maisonettes early on Saturday morning.

All three were taken to hospital, where the child died shortly before 8am.

The woman and a second child, a 14-year-old boy, were injured in the blaze in Russett Way, Greenwich.

The Metropolitan Police said officers do not believe there were any other people inside the address and are ruling out the involvement of a third party.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve worked extensively at the scene with the London Fire Brigade following this awful incident and can now confirm that the fire inside the address is thought to have been started deliberately.

“Other than the three occupants, we don’t believe there were any other persons present inside the address, and are ruling out the involvement of a third party.”

He added: “Wider family have been informed and our specialist officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“What I need now is for any members of the public who might have information that could assist our investigation to make contact, so that we can increase our understanding of what has led to this tragic incident and provide the family with answers to the questions they are asking. No piece of information is too small – please call us immediately.”

The woman and children are all related to each other.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at about 5.45am on Saturday, according to the London Fire Brigade.

People are asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3985 with the reference Operation Tampere or CAD1321/06MAR, call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.