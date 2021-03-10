Tap above to watch video coverage of the Grenfell Inquiry

Three key witnesses from the firm which manufactured the flammable cladding panels used on Grenfell Tower have failed to turn up to give evidence at the inquiry into the disaster.

Chief counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC read through documents disclosed by Arconic on Wednesday, in the absence of three staff members who had been asked to come and answer questions from lawyers.

The inquiry has previously heard that Gwenaelle Derrendinger and Claude Wehrle, who live in France, and Peter Froehlich, based in Germany, claim they will be at risk of prosecution in France if they speak to the public inquiry.

They all worked for Arconic, which provided the aluminium composite material (ACM) panels with a poly-ethylene (PE) core, which were installed on Grenfell Tower during its refurbishment and fuelled the fatal blaze in 2017.

Three witnesses from Arconic – formerly known as Alcoa – have given oral evidence to the inquiry, including Claude Schmidt, president of the company’s French arm, who initially refused on the same grounds of risk of French prosecution.

Deborah French and Vince Meakins, who both worked in sales for the company in the UK, have also answered questions from lawyers.

Addressing the inquiry panel on Wednesday, Mr Millett said: “The aim of this presentation is to place the remaining Arconic documents which will need to form part of the record into the public domain and to show further key documents to you that we would have looked at with those witnesses so that you can see and understand them in a coherent order.

“It is also to set some of the documents that you have already seen into their wider context.

“This is not a mock examination in the absence of the witness, nor do I propose to make submissions on what you should make of the documents or about what, if any, inferences you should draw from the documents, or from the fact that the relevant witnesses have chosen not to give oral evidence.”

In 2019, chair of the Grenfell Inquiry panel Sir Martin Moore Bick concluded the “principal reason” the flames shot up the building at such speed was the combustible cladding with polyethylene cores which acted as a “source of fuel”.

Speaking at a hearing in November 2020 when it was first mentioned that a number of witnesses were refusing to attend, Mr Millett said: “We will be showing the Arconic witnesses’ statements and their documents to the public to tell the story of Arconic’s role in selling their ACM PE panels to the UK construction industry, and particularly those involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.

“Those witnesses, by not attending to explain their words and deeds at the time, run the risk of adverse inference and criticism.”

The inquiry continues.