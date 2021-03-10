London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts and prayers were with Sarah Everard's family and friends as detectives investigating her disappearance search a home and woodland in Kent.

The 33-year-old marketing executive vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in Clapham, south London last Wednesday.

"I live not too far from where Sarah went missing and we often walk those roads and we’ve seen the posters put up by Sarah’s friends," Sadiq Khan said.

"Let’s wait and see how the investigation pans out and at this stage you can just imagine what Sarah’s family are going through. We have been in contact with them and they’ll continue to be in our thoughts and prayers," Mr Khan added.

Police searching woodland in Kent

Sadiq Khan said police would let the public know as soon as there were any developments in the case - but it was "right and proper" that the family were told first.

Late on Tuesday, the Met Police said that a serving officer from the force had been arrested as part of the investigation, but in an unusual step would not reveal what he had been detained for.

On Wednesday, police searches were being carried out in two locations in Kent – land near Ashford and at a property in Deal.