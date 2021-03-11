Tap above to watch video report by Chloe Keedy

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are designed to discourage car use, cut off rat runs and make it easier to walk and cycle. But the scheme has divided communities across London. Some say it makes roads safer while others are concerned it pushes traffic elsewhere. Almost £500,000 of fines have been dished out in Ealing in just one month to drivers who fail to stick to the new routes. It's causing anger and confusion.