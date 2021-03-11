Man, 20, charged with murder of aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak in Kilburn

A man has been charged with the murder of aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak, who was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Rashid Gedel, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Gedel, from Ilford in east London, is charged with murdering 22-year-old Mr Badzak in Kilburn on February 6.

The victim’s mother Jasna Badzak, a former Conservative Party activist, said her son, who was privately educated at Wetherby and Portland Place schools before attending Roehampton University, had gone to a shop to get orange juice and then to a bagel shop when he was attacked.

Mr Badzak, from Maida Hill, west London, and his 16-year-old friend were chased at around 5.30pm.

They became separated and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed repeatedly.

The 16-year-old also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane and is now said to be recovering.