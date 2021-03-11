Downing Street has declined to say it stands by Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey after he was accused of politicising the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

Mr Bailey has faced criticism after he said his wife and daughter “have to live in fear” in the capital but vowed to work to “deliver for the safety of women and girls” if he wins in May.

Liberal Democrat rival Luisa Porritt called the comments “utterly grotesque” following the disappearance of 33-year-old Ms Everard, while Labour MP Catherine West tweeted:

During a Westminster briefing, Number 10 was asked numerous times if Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by his party’s mayoral candidate.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said:

You have heard from the Prime Minister this morning, expressing real shock and distress at what’s happened. This is a conversation to have with Shaun Bailey. You have seen the Prime Minister’s approach today and you have seen the Home Secretary’s approach today. Allegra Stratton, Prime Minister’s press secretary

Pressed further, Ms Stratton added: