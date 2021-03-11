All the 10 Parliamentary constituencies in England with the lowest estimated Covid-19 vaccine uptake among people aged 60 and over are in London, new analysis suggests.

The seat with lowest proportion of people in this age group to have had at least one dose of vaccine as of March 7 was the Cities of London and Westminster.

An analysis of NHS England data found that an estimated 58.7% of its population aged 60 and over are likely to have received at least one jab.

This compares to Kenilworth and Southam in the West Midlands where an estimated 99.5% of people in this age group have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

All of the 10 areas with the lowest estimated proportion of vaccinated people aged 60 and over were in London:

Cities of London and Westminster – 58.7%

Westminster North – 64.9%

Poplar and Limehouse – 65.6%

Bethnal Green and Bow – 67.0%

Hampstead and Kilburn – 68.2%

Chelsea and Fulham – 68.4%

Holborn and St Pancras – 68.4%

Camberwell and Peckham – 68.5%

West Ham – 68.6%

Kensington – 68.7%

Three of the constituencies have a Conservative MP while seven are Labour, including Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer’s seat in Holborn and St Pancras.