Boy, 10, follows in Captain Tom's footsteps to raise money for charity

George Muderack is following in the footsteps of his hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 10-year-old has cerebral palsy which makes moving around without his chair a challenge but, like Sir Tom, he wanted to do his bit for charity.“We lost him [Captain Tom],” George told ITV London. “It’s very sad but he left us with good memories. He sang a song: You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

George managed to walk for 31 minutes and 13 seconds - nearly twice as long as he’s ever managed before.

He’s raised nearly £7,500 for Children in Need - has just been given a community hero award by Richmond council and is clearly enjoying his well earned time in the spotlight.