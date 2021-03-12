London has the lowest rate of Covid-19 infection in the country, the latest figures have revealed.

Statistics show 0.31% of people in the capital tested positive for the virus in the week up to March 6, compared to 0.53% in the West Midlands.

The number of cases is decreasing across the majority of the capital with 18 boroughs seeing a seven-day rate below 40 new infections per 100,000 people in a week.

Lewisham boasts the lowest rate at 21.6 new cases per 100,000 in the week to March 6, having previously dropped below 20 per day earlier.

The Kensington and Chelsea rate was 25, Bromley 25.3, Haringey 26.1, Islington 28.5, Bexley 28.6, and Hackney and the City of London 29.6.

The coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, across the UK is between 0.6 and 0.8, according to the latest Government figures.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially, but when it is below 1, it means the epidemic is shrinking.

An R number between 0.6 and 0.8 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between six and eight other people.

The latest growth rate is between minus 7% and minus 4%, which means the number of new infections is shrinking by between 4% and 7% every day.

The news comes following that announcement on Thursday that all of the 10 Parliamentary constituencies in England with the lowest estimated Covid-19 vaccine uptake among people aged 60 and over are in London, new analysis suggests.

The seat with lowest proportion of people in this age group to have had at least one dose of vaccine as of March 7 was the Cities of London and Westminster.

An analysis of NHS England data found that an estimated 58.7% of its population aged 60 and over are likely to have received at least one jab.

This compares to Kenilworth and Southam in the West Midlands where an estimated 99.5% of people in this age group have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

All of the 10 areas with the lowest estimated proportion of vaccinated people aged 60 and over were in London: