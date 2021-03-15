Covid surge testing rolled out in parts of Harrow and Southwark

Increased coronavirus testing is being rolled out in parts of Harrow and Southwark after cases of the South African variant were identified.

So-called surge testing is being deployed in the SE5 area of Southwark and in the HA2 and HA3 areas of Harrow.

The new testing is being used alongside existing tests to "help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus," the Department of Health and Social Care said.

People living within the targeted areas are "strongly encouraged" to take a Covid test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern.

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone so they can get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home.

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coroanvirus testing used by the governmnet to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

Why is surge testing being used?

This is to identify different Covid-19 variants and mutations which cannot be traced back to international travel.