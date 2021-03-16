Covid vaccines: Over 2.7m jabs given to people in London

Latest figures from NHS England show a total of 2,718,372 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 15, including 2,563,079 first doses and 155,293 second doses.

This compares with 4,139,979 first doses and 194,516 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 4,334,495.The breakdown for the other regions is:

East of England – 2,494,383 first doses and 129,646 second doses, making 2,624,029 in total

North East and Yorkshire – 3,273,873 first and 199,142 second doses (3,473,015)

North West – 2,739,513 first and 139,886 second doses (2,879,399)

South East – 3,434,188 first and 202,851 second doses (3,637,039)

South West – 2,388,499 first and 134,767 second doses (2,523,266)

The data was released as the European Union’s medicines regulator said there was “no indication” that Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is the cause of reported blood clots.

The announcement comes after world health leaders met to discuss reports of blood clots caused by the jab - despite most medical organisations saying there is no danger.