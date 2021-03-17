Government defeated over post-Grenfell fire safety costs

Defiant peers have again defeated the Government over who should foot the bill for key fire safety improvements following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Lords voted 326 to 248 to prevent remedial costs for work, like the removal of unsafe cladding from blocks of flats, being passed to leaseholders and tenants.

Instead, they want the Government to stump up the cash and then recoup it from developers, construction firms and cladding manufacturers.

A similar earlier defeat for ministers in the Lords on the Fire Safety Bill has already been overturned by MPs.

The latest 78-vote reverse means the legislation will have to return to the Commons for further consideration in another round of Parliamentary ping-pong.

The Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, said leaseholders were innocent victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and urged peers to help end the “nightmare” facing them.

He said ordinary families had been “ripped apart” by the fire and leaseholders now faced “staggering costs” of up to £50,000 and possible bankruptcy to put things right.

“How can this be fair or just. It’s not the leaseholders who sold defective cladding or fitted it,” he said. “They purchased their properties in good faith believing them to be safe.”

The Bishop said “those responsible should be the ones to pay” to correct this injustice.

For the Liberal Democrats, Baroness Pinnock described the situation as an “unresolved crisis of major proportions”.

Lady Pinnock said it could only be fixed with upfront funding from the Government, which could then be recouped from developers, construction firms and manufacturers.

For Labour, Lord Kennedy of Southwark said leaseholders living in unsafe and blighted homes were victims who had done nothing wrong and deserved better treatment by the Government.

“They are being penalised for the failure of others. That cannot be right,” Lord Kennedy said.

“We should all stand up to support leaseholders and tenants and get those who have done the work to accept their responsibility and put this right.”

Labour former Cabinet minister Lord Adonis urged peers not to “cave in” over the issue or be “railroaded” by the Commons.

Housing, Communities and Local Government minister Lord Greenhalgh acknowledged there were significant remedial costs involved.

Lord Greenhalgh said it had caused pain and anguish for leaseholders but insisted it was a “highly complex matter without a simple solution,” which could not be resolved in this particular Bill.

The minister warned that amending the Bill again would delay its implementation and said the Government was providing an additional £3.5 billion for the removal and replacement of unsafe cladding on buildings over six storeys.

The Bill, which clarifies who is responsible for fire safety in blocks of flats, was drawn up in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017, which claimed 72 lives.