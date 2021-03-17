Jacob Collier: The Grammys sensation you may not have heard of (until now)

Tap above to watch Ronke Phillips' interview with Jacob Collier

British singer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier described the "surreal" feeling of winning a prestigious Grammy for each of his first four albums.

The 26-year-old north Londoner made history after winning the award for best arrangement, instruments and vocals for He Won’t Hold You.

Speaking to ITV News London Jacob, from Finchley, said his history-making achievement felt "crazy and wonderful".

Despite his huge success Jacob is a performer many people won't have heard of because he's never focussed on building an audience.

"The goal for me was to make music that made me really happy, to continue to challenge myself. I've been lucky enough to work with some of my favourite musicians," Jacob said.

"For me, for having committed to the goal of becoming a musician in the deepest possible sense of the word and recording music from home for 20 years - I never really set out to win Grammys," he added.

His impressive haul of awards is an achievement even The Beatles and David Bowie didn't manage to achieve.

Listen to He Won’t Hold You in full below