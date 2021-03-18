Dancing On Ice 2021: DJ Sonny Jay's journey to skating glory

Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

It took a beautiful Bolero, a Popeye routine and all sorts of performances in-between for Sonny Jay to be crowned the 2021 champion of ITV's Dancing On Ice. The London radio DJ and his professional partner Angela Egan saw off competition from Faye Brookes, who finished second, and won the public vote during Sunday’s final. The final was brought forward after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw. After his win Sonny took a stroll through Victoria Park where he told Sally Williams about his skating success.