The entire Pride in London Community Advisory Board has quit after a race row and allegations of bullying engulfed the organisation.

In a statement the board said it had "no other option" as it wanted to "draw attention to the culture of bullying, gaslighting and marginalisation at Pride in London, especially for Black and people of colour (POC) volunteers."

The move comes after the most senior black member of Pride in London's leadership team has quit over his concerns of racism in the organisation.

Rhammel Afflick, who worked as Director of Communications, said black volunteers were often excluded and organisers turned a blind eye to bigotry.

On Thursday, the Community Advisory Board said Pride in London had experienced a "high number of resignations across all levels of the organisation."

"The CAB has heard first-hand from some of those who have resigned and come forward to share their experiences with us," the statement added.

"Their accounts cite dysfunctional working environments that are marked by bullying and appalling behaviour from senior individuals, who have acted with impunity," said the CAB.

In a statement released yesterday a spokesperson for Pride in London apologised to its volunteers and communities "particularly people of colour and those from Black communities" for whom they "missed the mark".

A spokesperson added: "We know we must do better to serve the communities we represent, especially those who are underrepresented, and we accept the seriousness of the issues raised with us."

Organisers said a strategy for diversity and inclusion had been introduced but added, "we are very much still on this journey."

But on Thursday the Pride in London Community Advisory Board said: "We no longer have confidence that the current board of directors are the right people to continue leading the Pride movement in London and call for a new leadership to take the organisation forward."