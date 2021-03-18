Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death outside his family's front door in east London.

Hussain Chaudhry collapsed in the street after being stabbed in the neck. Neighbours and passers-by desperately tried to save him on Lea Bridge Road.

Two other members of Hussain's family were injured in the attack and were treated in hospital.

Neighbours say the family was well respected and are struggling to understand what happened.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan appealed for anyone with information to come forward. "If you know who was responsible please come forward - you can report it anonymously, there is no honour in staying silent," Mr Khan said.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, has urged anyone driving in the area on Wednesday evening to check dash-cam footage, and for local residents to check doorbell cameras for any insights into the crime.

He said: “A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush hour and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Whiteman, from the local policing team in Waltham Forest, said additional officers will be in the area over the coming days to help reassure the community and listen to concerns from residents.

He said: “We remain committed to tackling violent crime and we are working with a number of partners to help us prevent another tragic loss of life.

“You will see extra officers in the area this week and they will be using a range of tactics to target those who choose to put others in danger by carrying a knife.

“We rely on the support of the local community and I would ask anybody with concerns to contact us on 101 or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers.”