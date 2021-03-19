Lawrence Okolie eyes WBO Cruiserweight World title

When Anthony Joshua became Olympic champion in 2012, a young Lawrence Okolie was working at McDonalds.

Inspired by his fellow Londoner, Okolie committed to losing weight and, after just 25 amateur fights, qualified for the Games in Rio four years later.

Okolie, from Hackney, is unbeaten in his professional career, winning the British, Commonwealth and European titles along the way.On Saturday, Okolie will fight for WBO Cruiserweight World title, in just his 16th professional fight.

Okolie does not want to waste too much time against Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki, having already waited a year for the delayed fight to take place.

“Really and truly I don’t enjoy the time in the ring because you’re constantly in danger and there’s a chance of hurting your hands,” Okolie said.

“So I’m interested in getting my fights over quickly and efficiently. There’s more accolades in knockouts than 12-round scrappy fights, so I’d rather get the accolades.”

There is plenty of support in Okolie's corner, from trainer Shane McGuigan, mum Elizabeth and brother Henry.

Elizabeth is his inspiration and if Okolie has not succeeded in the ring, he would have followed her in social work.

"Do you know what is amazing? He can fight his own corner; he is very eloquent, he can talk. When I watch him do an interview, I am like 'wow'. He's good," Elizabeth told ITV London.

"I am so proud of him."

Elizabeth will not be there on fight night, however, preferring to watch from the safety of her own home.

"I am always screaming and shouting. If I went to the arena, they would kick me out."

Okolie aims to be a role model in the ring and if he wins on Saturday, he will be one step closer to facing his other inspiration, Anthony Joshua.