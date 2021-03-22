A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of “people smuggling offences” after 16 migrants were found inside his vehicle’s trailer on a motorway slip road.

The National Crime Agency said the 36-year-old man was held after his lorry was stopped at the M25’s junction with the A3 at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

He is suspected of “planning to move the migrants out of the UK illegally via the Channel ports”, the agency said.

The group of migrants, who are said to include Moroccan, Algerian and Pakistani nationals, were discovered hidden in the lorry’s trailer where they had been sitting on pallets laid across the vehicle’s load, the NCA added.

Inside the lorry trailer stopped at the M25's junction with the A3 on Sunday Credit: NCA

All 16 migrants were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and are now being dealt with by immigration authorities. NCA investigators are questioning the driver.

The Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police supported the operation targeting organised immigration crime, which saw an M25 slip road closed for a short time.

NCA branch operations manager Chris Hill said: “People smuggling networks move migrants in both directions across the border, threatening the security of both the UK and our European neighbours, but also putting lives at risk.

“Working with our partners across UK law enforcement, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt those networks.

“Today’s operation is an example of that in action.”