Transport for London has accepted the Government’s offer to extend its bailout by seven weeks despite calling for a long-term deal.

The original £1.8 billion funding package agreed in November 2020 to keep services running was due to expire next week.

A TfL spokesman said: “We have today agreed with the Government that our funding will be extended until May 18 on the same terms that have applied to our funding for the second half of 2020/21.

“We continue discussions with the Government on our need for further financial support and a long-term capital funding deal.

“This is vital for us to support a strong and robust recovery from the pandemic, and to provide confidence to our UK-wide supply chain.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Government is committed to supporting London’s transport network through the pandemic and has already provided more than £3 billion in emergency funding to TfL.

“The road map set out by the Prime Minister to cautiously and safely reopen society and our economy means we can better understand the potential recovery in passenger demand, ensuring we deliver a sensible and appropriate deal in the future.

“The Government and the Mayor of London have therefore agreed to roll over the existing funding deal for TfL until May 18 on the same terms as now, providing certainty over the pre-election period.”