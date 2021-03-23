LastNormalPhoto: Social media users recall moments before lockdown

As the country marks a milestone of one year since lockdown began in the UK, people have been using social media to share the last “normal” photo they took before having to hunker down last year.

On Twitter, the hashtag #LastNormalPhoto offered a flashback to the final moments of normality before national restrictions came in to place, with people remembering sporting events, pub lunches, and casual meetings with family and friends.

Author Helen Glynn-Jones shared a photo from a “packed” show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in early March 2020.

She said: “It was the Hertfordshire Schools Spectacular and the place was packed, huge crowds outside afterwards as everyone tried to find their kids.

“It does feel strange to look back on. A glimpse into the world as it was.”

Cyn Clagar’s last photos captured empty shelves at a Sainsbury’s in Wandsworth, as panic-buyers sought to fill their cupboards.

“The first realisation that things were most definitely not normal anymore,” she said on Twitter.

People across the UK have taken part in a minute’s silence to remember Covid-19 victims, marking one year since the first lockdown began.

The Prime Minister, who has offered his “sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones”, observed the silence privately.

In London, attractions including The London Eye and Tate Britain will be lit in yellow on Tuesday evening to mark the occasion.

It came on the day new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed a total of 149,117 people have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.