Man arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly punched in Stamford Hill

CCTV shows an alleged suspect fleeing the scene (video from Twitter/Shomrim)

A man in his late 50s has been arrested after a pregnant woman was left “traumatised” by having a pillowcase put over her head and repeatedly punched.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at an address in Haringey and is now in custody at an east London police station, Scotland Yard said.

The 20-year-old victim, who is around 28 weeks’ pregnant, was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries following the assault at around 6.30pm last Thursday on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The Metropolitan Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish a motive and that at this stage the incident is not believed to be linked with any other offences.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of the Shomrim neighbourhood watch group in Stamford Hill, said the woman has been left “traumatised” by the incident.

The rabbi said “all parties” must ensure the safety of women and girls in the area “is put on the front burner and is assured”.

The Met said police have been conducting patrols in the Stamford Hill area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar.