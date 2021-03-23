Tap above for video report from Rags Martel

Ministers have been accused of “abandoning” hundreds of thousands of “innocent” leaseholders and tenants over who foots the bill for key fire safety improvements post-Grenfell.

The House of Lords amended the Fire Safety Bill to prevent remedial costs for work, such as the removal of unsafe cladding from blocks of flats, being passed to leaseholders and tenants.

It would have required the Government to stump up the cash and then recoup it from developers, construction firms and cladding manufacturers.

But MPs voted 322 to 253, majority 69, to disagree with this amendment and remove it from the Bill.

The division list showed 29 Conservative MPs rebelled in a bid to keep the House of Lords proposal in the legislation.

Shadow Home Office minister Sarah Jones said: “This was another chance for the Government to allow people up and down the country to sleep at night knowing they would be protected in law from fire safety costs they did not cause.

“Instead, the Government has once again broken its promise to protect leaseholders, and it is blameless people who will pay the price.”

Ahead of the vote, Conservative Royston Smith (Southampton Itchen) warned that costly bills for remediation costs are already arriving for leaseholders.

He told the Commons: “In my hand this evening I have an invoice, it’s an invoice for service charges and remediation of fire safety defects, it is an invoice for nearly £79,000.

“Imagine for one moment you’re trapped in a flat you’ve been told is unsafe.

“Night after night you go to bed with the fear of fire.

“You can’t sell your flat because it’s worthless.

“Everyone knows none of this is your fault and then an envelope drops through your letterbox.

“When you open it, there is a bill for £78,000 to put defects right that are not of your making.”

He added: “There is an economic reason for voting for the amendment and there is a political reason for voting for it.

“But beyond that there is a moral reason.

“If this Bill becomes law, we will be abandoning hundreds of thousands of innocent people and I’m not going to have that on my conscience.”

Conservative Stephen McPartland (Stevenage) said: “Interim costs at the moment are bankrupting leaseholders up and down the country.

“Leaseholders are screaming for help, they are screaming in pain and what are we doing?

“Today we are saying to them thanks for paying the interim costs, once you’ve finished that we’re now going to load you up with remediation costs on top.

“Tens of thousands of pounds that people just don’t have the funds for.

“We’re nearly four years on from Grenfell and it appears to me that the Government has given up on those who should be responsible for paying and just pushing the cost onto leaseholders.

“It is morally unacceptable.”

But Housing minister Chris Pincher said the Government could not support the proposal from peers, noting: “I am afraid to say that despite the best intentions of these amendments, and I absolutely accept the sincerity with which they are posited, they are unworkable and impractical.

“They will make legislation less clear, they do not reflect the complexity involved in apportioning liability for remedial defects.”

The Bill, which clarifies who is responsible for fire safety in blocks of flats, was drawn up in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017, which claimed 72 lives.

Last month the Government announced a new £3.5 billion package, with ministers insisting no leaseholders in high-rise blocks in England will face charges for the removal of unsafe cladding.