In the last week Pride in London has faced allegations of racism, bullying and resignations at the very top. Three now former board members have spoken to ITV News London to ask what has been going on and what should be done to rebuild trust. A meeting over the weekend highlighted divisions with repeated claims allegations were not being taken seriously. There are now calls for London mayor Sadiq Khan to investigate the organisation.