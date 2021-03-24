Tap above to watch full interview with Professor Kevin Fenton

Rising Covid infections in Europe and the prospect of a third wave are a clear threat to Londoners, according Public Health Regional Director for London, Professor Kevin Fenton.

Professor Fenton said as cases rose on the continent, the coronavirus vaccine was the most "powerful and effective" way protect the capital.

"The rising infections in Europe are clearly going to be a threat for us but we have the tools now," he told ITV News London.

"Better testing, more vaccinations and a better knowledge and awareness about how to protect ourselves, our families and communities," he added.

Medical tents set up to treat Covid patients in the Spanish capital, Madrid as cases rise in Europe Credit: AP

NHS England data shows a total of 3,119,807 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and March 22, including 2,900,430 first doses and 219,377 second doses.

However the number of people being vaccinated in London is lower than the national average and other English regions. In the Midlands 4,709,176 first doses and 278,816 second doses have been given, a total of 4,987,992.

Professor Fenton said: "We have seen this differential uptake in the city with more deprived parts of our city having lower uptake than the more affluent parts of the city.

"We see differences across different racial ethnic groups with lower rates among Black African and Black Caribbean communities compared to other ethnic groups in the city.

"Some of this is based on legitimate questions about safety and efficacy of the vaccine, some represents mistrust of the system and people wanting to be more engaged and informed about their decision."

The prospect of international holidays still remains uncertain as the third wave takes hold in Europe, forcing Paris and other regions to implement new Covid restrictions and most of Italy into a strict lockdown.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Global Travel Taskforce will report to the prime minister in April on whether international holidays can go ahead.

"We need to understand the data and what countries are doing to control and suppress infections," said Professor Fenton.

"I would be keen to understand what's happening with trends within Europe. I would want to look at any potential impact that may have on our city and then I want to review the data so we can give Londoners the best advice on how to protect themselves," he added.

Earlier this month Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty revealed modelling predicted a new "surge" in infections in the UK as restrictions are lifted.

Data models suggest there could still be a further 30,000 coronavirus deaths in the UK despite the vaccination programme already having inoculated the vast majority the UK's extremely clinical vulnerable.