E-fit released of man suspected of indecent exposure at Clapham vigil

An e-fit has been released of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman as crowds gathered to remember Sarah Everard.

The victim was walking on Clapham Common Southside, close to the junction with Windmill Drive, in south London at around 8pm on March 13 when a man exposed himself to her.

He is white, around 50 years old and about 5ft 6in with grey hair. He was wearing a bright red waistcoat or vest over a shirt, and light-coloured trousers.

At the time, hundreds of people had gathered on the common to remember 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s house in the area on March 3.

On Wednesday, the Met Police released an e-fit of the suspect.

Detective Constable Luke Flood said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area or who can help identify this man involved to contact police. Clapham Common was extremely busy on that Saturday evening with people attending a vigil.

“Many people would have been filming or taking pictures and I would ask them to check any material they captured to see if they can identify the man described.

“We also cannot discount that there may have been other incidents of this nature in and around the Clapham Common area. I would urge anyone who has any information to get in contact.

“An incident of indecent exposure can be an extremely distressing offence for those who witness it and it is one police take very seriously. Officers have spoken to the victim in this case to offer her support and ensure she is kept updated with the progress of the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD117/14MAR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.