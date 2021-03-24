London bus strikes suspended after breakthrough in talks over pay

A strike planned by bus drivers in London on Wednesday has been suspended after progress in talks amid disputes over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite at subsidiaries of French-owned firm RATP were due to take further industrial action, but the union said 11th-hour negotiations produced improved offers.

Negotiations in a dispute at London United have “significantly moved” and will resume on Thursday, while separate talks affecting London Sovereign have produced an improved pay offer which will go to a ballot of workers on Friday.

Strikes at Quality Line were called off last week after members accepted an improved pay offer.

Action over all three disputes began in mid-February, with workers having taken up to six days of strikes so far.

Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy said: “By suspending strike action Unite is allowing further talks to resolve the dispute to take place and for members to vote on an improved pay offer.

“RATP is now realising that our members will not be browbeaten and are prepared to stand up against low pay and attacks on their pay and conditions.”

Unite said industrial action scheduled for March 31 will go ahead if talks do not lead to a resolution in the London United dispute or if London Sovereign members reject the revised pay offer.