A man has died in hospital after being restrained by officers who responded reports of a “loud disturbance” involving violent threats in north London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The 44-year-old was said to be “agitated” and in “distress” during the incident near Turnpike Lane Underground station in Haringey on Thursday March 18.

He was restrained in handcuffs by officers and the London Ambulance Service was called. His medical condition “worsened” before the ambulance arrived, and he was treated at the scene.

The man was later taken to hospital but died on Friday evening, the force said.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “At 7.35pm on Thursday March 18, police were called to Waldegrave Road in Haringey following reports of a loud disturbance including threats of violence at a residential address.

“Officers attended and found a 44-year-old man who was agitated and in a state of distress. The man was restrained by officers and the London Ambulance Service was called.

“Prior to their arrival, the man’s medical condition worsened. He was treated at the scene, first by officers and then by paramedics.

“He was transported to a north London hospital in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, he died the following day.

“The man who called police did not require hospital treatment.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation “to establish all of the circumstances” around the incident.

It said all the police officers involved are being treated as witnesses.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends and all those affected by his death.

“When someone dies or is seriously injured following any form of police contact, our role is to establish all of the circumstances surrounding that incident.

“We have initial accounts from the majority of officers who were at the scene and a witness account from the man who called police to the disturbance.

“We have also gathered and viewed some of the officers’ body-worn video footage.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and we continue to gather evidence to establish what happened.

“At this stage all of the police officers involved are being treated as witnesses.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “We are all truly saddened by this development, and my thoughts and those of my officers remain with the man’s family.

“We are fully co-operating with the IOPC who are investigating the events of that evening.

“I would again ask that people do not speculate until this investigation has had as much time as it needs to establish what happened.”