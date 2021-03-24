The family of a seriously ill 11-year-old girl now face a week’s wait for an inquest to rule on her death.

Melody Driscoll died at King’s College Hospital in south London in July 2018 after years of serious illness including Rett syndrome – a rare, life-limiting neurological disorder.

Her mother Karina and stepfather Nigel have alleged KCH medics’ actions reduced Melody’s quality of life and contributed to her death, including by improperly reducing her pain and steroid medications.

Southwark Coroner’s Court previously heard Melody was a “stunning, vibrant, happy little girl who loved life”.

In a statement read by the family’s barrister Patricia Hitchcock QC on Monday, Mrs Driscoll said her largely non-verbal daughter had a “spark” and was a fan of singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who visited her in hospital.

Melody Driscoll being visited by Ed Sheeran in hospital Credit: Melody in Mind

On Wednesday, Ms Hitchcock told the inquest: “It is the parents’ evidence that they were very concerned about pain.

“They are haunted by the belief that Melody died in pain because she was not listened to.”

The inquest previously heard a revised post-mortem examination proposed Melody’s cause of death as multiple organ failure and gastrointestinal haemorrhage.

Pancreatitis and the perforation of the bowel due to a procedure in May 2018 were also suggested as contributing to her death.

Much of the evidence during the three-day inquest focused on the procedure and Melody’s pancreatitis.

The inquest heard that pancreatitis could have many causes, including gallstones.

Dr Mervyn Davies, a consultant hepatologist at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, said the “fundamental question” was when the gallstone arose.

“If she had not developed the acute pancreatitis when she did, she would not have died when she did,” he told the inquest.

Nigel and Karina Driscoll, the parents of Melody Driscoll, outside of Southwark coroners Court with a photo of Melody

At the end of the hearing, Ms Hitchcock suggested coroner Julian Morris provides a narrative conclusion, where the circumstances of Melody’s death would be outlined in greater detail.

She added that if a shorter conclusion is needed, Melody’s death should be attributed to misadventure.

Emma Galland, for KCH, agreed a narrative conclusion would be best due to the complexities of Melody’s case.

However, she also said the coroner did not need to send a report requiring action to prevent future deaths.

Dr Morris is expected to hand down his findings on April 1.