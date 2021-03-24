Suspected catalytic converter thieves targeted in dawn raids

Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

More than 300 police officers have taken part in dawn raids targeting a criminal gang suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The devices contain precious metals and so have a relatively high value as scrap, often being shipped abroad to be refined.

On Tuesday, police officers from the Met, Kent, Essex and British Transport Police – as well as staff from the Government Agency Intelligence Network – carried out raids in east London, Kent and Essex.

Eight of the warrants were executed at neighbouring addresses in Millfields Road, Lower Clapton, with 150 officers involved in these raids, as well as dog handlers and a police helicopter.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft of catalytic converters, while a third was detained on suspicion of stealing more than 25 of the parts.

Police seized more than 18 catalytic converters, tools used in their theft including an angle grinder, stolen cars, £50,000 in cash and a quantity of drugs.

Nine vehicles with fake number plates were found at one site in east London, while investigators raided a metal processing plant in Hackney, north London where as well as converters there was other stolen metal believed to be from railways and phone masts.

In Essex, a shipping container holding stolen metal and car parts was intercepted before it could be transported to Ivory Coast.

Detective Chief Inspector James Stanyer, the Met’s lead officer for motor vehicle crime, said: “The criminals involved in stealing catalytic converters often commit their offences in full view of the owners of the vehicle and other members of the public, leaving them shocked and terrorised.

“The intelligence gathered during this investigation will ultimately lead to more proactive work to prevent this crime and bring those involved in it to face the consequences of their actions.”

Many different types of car are targeted by catalytic converter thieves. Toyota has now started a national marking scheme to make recovering stolen parts easier.