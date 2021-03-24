Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

Kew Gardens has joined a special campaign called 'Yellow Hearts to Remember' to support bereaved families of people who have died during the Covid pandemic. Kew has created two yellow hearts made up of over 1,000 bulbs planted with tulips, hyacinths and polyanthus. The flowers have become an important focal point for those wanting to reflect, and it's the first time horticulturalists there have created a commemoration.