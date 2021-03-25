The family of a man mistakenly shot dead in Shepherd’s Bush spoke today of their "broken hearts" as they wait for justice on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Alexander Kareem was killed as he rode an e-scooter to a friend’s house last Summer.

Police investigating the case want to speak to anyone who recognises or knows who was driving a white Range Rover found burned out in Ascott Avenue.

Today would have been Alexander’s 21st birthday, a day that should have been "full of celebration," his family said.

"A day we would have spoken about how proud we were of the young man Alex had become. We would have been talking about his time at university, he would have new friends to tell us about, be full to the brim with new knowledge from his course in computer science and be discussing his future plans," the statement added.

His family appealed for anyone who knew what happened to "please do the decent thing and contact the police."

The statement continued: "Someone in the community knows who killed him, they know who pulled the trigger so ruthlessly and unnecessarily at our gentle and caring Alex.

"We are so grateful to the community who have supported us throughout this investigation and for those who have come forward with information so far.

"Make the call, do it today so we can start to look forward. These individuals who robbed Alex of his bright future need to be found. We wait, with broken hearts, for that information to come through and potentially give us closure."

Police have offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Alexander's murder.

"Alexander’s 21st birthday is a reminder to us all of the extraordinary loss that his family and the community feel," said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Specialist Crime Command.

"We understand the community will be feeling apprehensive but I want to reassure you that we are determined to bring those involved to justice. We need your help to solve this, please get in touch if you have any information. Don’t hesitate, make the call.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 224/08JUN.

Information can also be provided, anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.