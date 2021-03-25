Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A project which redistributes thousands of gently used books to children across the country has reached the incredible milestone of giving out its 500,000th publication. Based in South West London, the Children's Book Project operates thanks to an army of volunteers who sort through piles of donated books. They're bundled up and sent to schools to be rehomed. It means children who may have never owned a book get nearly new ones to keep.