Robert Rinder has said he feels an “overwhelming sense of sadness” for a group of thieves who mugged him.

The barrister and TV judge said he had his phone “grabbed” from his hand on Wednesday evening in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating a report of a theft at around 8.40pm on Wednesday in Finchley Road.

A statement said: “Three males dressed in black approached the victim and took his mobile phone. Inquiries are ongoing. No arrests at this early stage.”