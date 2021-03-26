Eating disorder patient refused help 'because she weighed too much'

Tap above to watch video report by Lauren Hall

Some people with eating disorders are failing to get specialist help because their weight hasn't dropped low enough, according to one patient.

ITV News spoke to a patient who changed what she ate during lockdown and developed a serious medical problem.

"I didn't really think lockdown had affected me at first but then it got to the extreme of changing my diet and then over-exercising," said Farran from Addlestone in Surrey.

"One thing led to another and control took over and I just couldn't stop," she added.

Farran said her GP was supportive and tried to refer for specialist treatment but was told her weight was not low enough.

"It almost poses - am I a good enough anorexic?. How much skinnier do I need to be or how much more do I need to hurt myself before they realise something is actually wrong?", she added.

If you, or someone you know need help and support, click here for further details

Clinical guidelines state Body Mass Index should not determine whether to offer help for an eating disorder and experts say it's vital for patients to get help.

"They need to stop fixating on numbers on scales and BMI charts," said Eating disorder dietitian, Renee McGregor.

"We need to start being able to recognise when someone has cognitively reached a point that is going to cause them more harm than good," she added.

Hope Virgo from Wandsworth runs a campaign called #dumpthescales and believes many people cannot get treatment because they are not underweight.

"Hearing story after story, day after day is just heartbreaking. The longer we leave an eating disorder untreated the more ingrained those behaviours get," said Virgo.

"We know how crucial early intervention is - why are we not acting immediately to make sure that person can get support because they are more likely to recover and get life back to normal," she added.

The Government and NHS said funding had been increasing for eating disorder services, adding: "NHS community eating disorder services continue to step up during the pandemic and are expected to work to the expert independent guidance and not reject any patient on the basis of their BMI alone."

ITV News also approached individual NHS trusts accused of turning down patients because of how much they weigh. Some said BMI was one of a number of things they looked at, but it would not be the only consideration.

Another said it had to prioritise resources to help those most in need. They said the past twelve months had seen a surge in demand and while BMI was not a limiting factor for children and young people "it was regrettably a consideration on some of our adult services at this time."

Farron's local NHS trust said it didn't just look at BMI and they were following clinical guidelines. She has now sought private treatment which is why she is speaking out. She said anyone asking for help should be able to get it regardless of how much they weigh.