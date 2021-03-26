Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in west London

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in west London.

Renato Geci, 21, died in the early hours of Monday morning after being found seriously injured following reports of a disturbance in Granville Avenue, Hounslow.

Police also found a second man, aged in his 20s, at the scene who had also suffered stab wounds and has since been released from hospital.

On Thursday morning, Metropolitan Police officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are in custody at a south-west London police station.

Met Police detective inspector Garth Hall said: “While we have two people in custody, I am still appealing to those who live within the vicinity of Granville Avenue, Hounslow or those who may have been travelling in the vicinity on Monday, March 22 to speak to us.

“We are also asking anyone with CCTV/Ring doorbell footage at your home or anyone with dash-cam in your vehicle to contact police.”