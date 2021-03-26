Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in the ITV News London region who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to March 21, and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right:

Name of local authority

Number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose

Estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose

Rushmoor 30,143 94.3%

Surrey Heath 34,016 93.9%

Guildford 46,945 91.7%

Mole Valley 36,854 91.6%

Epsom and Ewell 27,605 91.3%

Reigate and Banstead 51,172 91.3%

Waverley 48,776 90.9%

Runnymede 28,205 90.8%

Hart 35,145 90.3%

Hertsmere 35,300 89.4%

Tandridge 33,026 89.3%

East Hampshire 49,807 89.2%

Windsor and Maidenhead 51,971 89.0%

Crawley 31,334 88.7%

Gravesham 34,470 88.5%

Stevenage 27,084 88.5%

Hillingdon 81,863 88.2%

Elmbridge 46,836 88.2%

Buckinghamshire 184,553 87.1%

Three Rivers 30,910 86.8%

Merton 53,321 86.7%

North Hertfordshire 44,925 86.7%

Wealden 67,757 86.4%

East Hertfordshire 50,532 86.4%

Dartford 30,676 86.3%

Sevenoaks 43,624 86.1%

Harrow 72,911 86.0%

Spelthorne 32,983 85.8%

St Albans 45,659 85.6%

Kingston upon Thames 46,511 85.4%

Bromley 103,829 85.4%

Castle Point 35,397 85.3%

Watford 24,539 85.2%

Woking 31,171 85.1%

Broxbourne 30,788 85.1%

Rochford 32,924 85.0%

Brentwood 26,664 84.6%

Hounslow 66,205 84.6%

Bexley 73,972 84.5%

Havering 79,817 84.4%

Enfield 87,128 84.3%

Richmond upon Thames 58,285 84.2%

Southend-on-Sea 59,556 84.1%

Welwyn Hatfield 33,465 84.0%

Epping Forest 44,340 83.8%

Wandsworth 63,757 83.8%

Sutton 57,893 83.2%

Basildon 55,586 82.5%

Barnet 102,580 82.5%

Harlow 24,036 82.0%

Ealing 84,393 81.2%

Greenwich 59,806 79.5%

Lambeth 59,666 78.7%

Redbridge 68,675 77.7%

Haringey 55,873 77.6%

Barking and Dagenham 39,364 77.5%

Thurrock 42,068 77.4%

Croydon 96,848 76.9%

Brent 74,717 76.7%

Lewisham 59,283 75.8%

Hammersmith and Fulham 36,785 74.4%

Southwark 57,326 74.3%

Islington 40,333 74.2%

Waltham Forest 53,683 73.0%

Hackney 42,216 71.9%

Newham 52,019 69.3%

Kensington and Chelsea 36,173 67.0%

Camden 47,991 66.7%

Tower Hamlets 37,790 66.5%

Westminster 45,428 61.0%

City of London 2,124 60.4%