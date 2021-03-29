Covid-19: No coronavirus deaths in London for first time in six months

There were no deaths from coronavirus in London on Sunday for the first time since mid September.

Latest official figures show zero deaths registered with any patient within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Daily figure shows zero deaths for the first time in six months Credit: NHS England

London makes up more than 10% of all Covid death in the UK and was the epicentre of the first wave.

It comes as some lockdown restrictions were eased and the 'Stay At Home' message dropped in a major easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors.

Groups of up to six, or two households, can socialise in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stay-at-home order ended on Monday.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,” the Prime Minister added.

He is expected to urge the public to take personal responsibility by sticking to the restrictions as he holds a Downing Street press conference.

Speaking to ITV News on Monday morning, minister for sport and tourism Nigel Huddleston said "now is the right time" for lockdown easing.