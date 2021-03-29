Police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing teenager Richard Okorogheye who disappeared from the family home in Ladbroke Grove.

Richard, 19, is a student at Oxford University and is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday, 22 March. He was reported missing on Wednesday 24 March.

Richard is also known to visit the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

"Our officers have been working tirelessly to locate Richard, using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses and trawling CCTV," said Chief Inspector Clare McCarthy.

"We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police.

"If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family's minds at ease," she added.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134. In an emergency please call 999.