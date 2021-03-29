Uber has launched a new option enabling passengers to request a fully electric car.

The ride-sharing app firm claimed its Uber Green option in central London will “encourage riders to take action on climate change”.

Passenger fares will match those made in petrol, diesel and hybrid Uber vehicles, while drivers will be charged a reduced service fee.

Journeys must begin within London’s Zone 1 area but destinations are unrestricted.

Since January 2019 the company has added a 15p per mile clean air fee in London to support drivers with the cost of switching to greener cars.

This has raised £125 million, which has driven an increase in the number of fully electric Uber cars in the capital from 100 to 1,600.

But that means only a fraction of the firm’s 45,000 London vehicles are eligible for the Uber Green scheme.

The firm is aiming for all its cars in the city to be fully electric by 2025.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “With cities beginning to open up once again, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive a green recovery by ensuring that every car on the Uber app in London is fully electric.

“We continue to partner with drivers to help them make the switch to electric and today we are excited to start offering riders the option to select an electric vehicle at no extra cost, allowing everyone using Uber to play their part in cleaning up urban transport.”