Over half of London's healthcare workers, including NHS staff, have considered quitting due to the pressures of the pandemic, a survey by ITV News London survey has found.

The report, with healthcare union Unison, also revealed how hundreds of medics felt "overwhelmed" by the level of stress at work.

The survey's main findings showed:

71% overwhelmed by work-related stress

55% considered quitting

25% sought help for mental health

10% taken time off for work-related stress

More than 2,000 people responded to the survey and the London director of Unison said it showed more needed to be done.

"It goes beyond just using apps and FAQs to professional psychologists, professional mental health support for staff," said Jamie Brown, Regional Manager for Unison.

"Some will be facing post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression. These are really tricky issues that need professional support," he added.

NHS London said it brought in new mental health services from the start of the pandemic, which staff can access quickly.

“I am grateful to our staff who have truly gone above and beyond to care for many thousands of people, in a year like no other," said Martin Machray, Joint Chief Nurse for the NHS in London.

“It is absolutely right that they are also well supported and cared for which is why free health and wellbeing support was put in place at an early stage of the pandemic, including self-help apps, confidential text services, online forums and telephone helplines as well as face to face help. I would encourage anyone who is struggling to access this support," he added.